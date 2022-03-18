With a vote of 59 to 34, members of the Kentucky House of Representatives have advanced House Bill 136 to the Senate for further consideration. The bill provides for the production and distribution of a limited variety of medical cannabis products to qualified patients, including those with PTSD, cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy or any other intractable seizure disorder; multiple sclerosis, muscle spasms, or spasticity; and nausea or vomiting.

The post Kentucky: Medical Cannabis Access Legislation Advances to the Senate appeared first on NORML.