Senator Schumer said: “In the coming weeks, we’re ramping up our outreach and we expect to introduce final legislation. Our goal is to do it in April. Then we begin the nationwide push, spearheaded by New York, to get the federal law done. As the majority leader, I can set priorities. This is a priority for me.”

The post Senate Majority Leader Provides Timeline for Introducing Long-Awaited Marijuana Descheduling Plan appeared first on NORML.