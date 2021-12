Baltimore's mayor, Brandon M. Scott, said: "[O]utdated and costly pre-employment drug and alcohol screenings only served to block qualified and passionate residents from obtaining employment with the City. ... I am grateful that we are making this change now so that we can continue to improve local government operations and better serve the people of Baltimore."

The post Baltimore: City Officials Move to Abolish Pre-Employment Drug Screens for Many Public Employees appeared first on NORML.