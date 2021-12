The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws is pleased to announce the addition of Jax Finkel James to its national staff. “I am excited to join the staff at NORML where I can use the passion, lessons, and skills I have learned in Texas to empower states and to coordinate reforms with NORML’s numerous chapters across the nation," James said.

The post Longtime Texas NORML Director Hired to Oversee State Policy Reform Efforts appeared first on NORML.