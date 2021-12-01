Record Number of Scientific Papers Published About Cannabis in 2021

Since 2010, scientists have published an estimated 27,000 peer-reviewed papers specific to cannabis, with the annual number of total papers increasing every year. NORML's Deputy Director Paul Armentano said, "It is time for politicians and others to stop assessing cannabis through the lens of 'what we don't know' and instead start engaging in evidence-based discussions about marijuana and marijuana reform policies that are indicative of all that we do know."

