How long does it take to implement something that’s proven to work and saves lives?

NYC Safe Injection Sites Open In Landmark Shot To Curb Overdoses

A first-of-its-kind effort in New York City aims to prevent drug users from overdosing and dying in the shadows.

Supervised injection sites will open in Harlem and Washington Heights this week, officials announced.

It’s the first time in the United States these safe havens — also known as “overdose prevention centers” — for people to use heroin and other drugs will open under official approval.