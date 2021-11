NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano said: “These polling results once again affirm that most voters do not experience ‘buyer’s remorse’ following the enactment of marijuana legalization. Most Americans believe that these laws are operating in a manner that is consistent with their expectations and that legalization and regulation is preferable to criminalization.”

The post Massachusetts: Majority of Adults Say Marijuana Legalization Has Been “Positive” for the State appeared first on NORML.