NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano said: “These conclusions reaffirm the notion that states can sensibly regulate the adult use and sale of cannabis in a manner that doesn’t adversely impact public safety. Moreover, in some cases, legalization may contribute to an environment that positively affects police officers’ performance in solving serious crimes.”

The post Analysis: Marijuana Legalization Associated with Improved Clearance Rates for Violent Crimes appeared first on NORML.