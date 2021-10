State officials announced: “Approximately 203,000 marijuana related charges are presently being suppressed from background searches and in process to be sealed or expunged. ... This will add to the approximately 198,000 sealing accomplished as part of the first round of marijuana expungements for the 2019 expungement legislation.”

The post New York: Officials Moving to Clear Over 400,000 Past Marijuana Convictions appeared first on NORML.