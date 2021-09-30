Press Release: Key Congressional Committee Advances Bill To Repeal Federal Marijuana Prohibition

Members of the House Judiciary Committee just advanced the HR 3617: The Marijuana, Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act of 2021. The Act repeals the long-standing federal prohibition of marijuana by removing it from the Controlled Substances Act — thereby ending the existing state/federal conflict in cannabis policies and providing state governments with greater authority to regulate marijuana-related activities, including retail sales.

