Revised for 2021 — NORML Report Highlights Over 450 Studies Assessing the Therapeutic Efficacy of Cannabis and Cannabinoids
This updated edition reviews over 450 peer-reviewed studies assessing the safety and efficacy of either whole-plant cannabis or cannabinoids for 23 different patient populations.
The post Revised for 2021 — NORML Report Highlights Over 450 Studies Assessing the Therapeutic Efficacy of Cannabis and Cannabinoids appeared first on NORML.
Revised for 2021 — NORML Report Highlights Over 450 Studies Assessing the Therapeutic Efficacy of Cannabis and Cannabinoids
This updated edition reviews over 450 peer-reviewed studies assessing the safety and efficacy of either whole-plant cannabis or cannabinoids for 23 different patient populations.
The post Revised for 2021 — NORML Report Highlights Over 450 Studies Assessing the Therapeutic Efficacy of Cannabis and Cannabinoids appeared first on NORML.