Connecticut: Senate Lawmakers Advance Adult Use Marijuana Legalization Bill
“For decades, tens of thousands of Connecticut residents have faced arrest, prosecution, and the lifelong stigma associated with marijuana criminalization, simply for possessing a substance that is objectively safer than alcohol, tobacco, and many prescription medications.”
The post Connecticut: Senate Lawmakers Advance Adult Use Marijuana Legalization Bill appeared first on NORML.
Connecticut: Senate Lawmakers Advance Adult Use Marijuana Legalization Bill
“For decades, tens of thousands of Connecticut residents have faced arrest, prosecution, and the lifelong stigma associated with marijuana criminalization, simply for possessing a substance that is objectively safer than alcohol, tobacco, and many prescription medications.”
The post Connecticut: Senate Lawmakers Advance Adult Use Marijuana Legalization Bill appeared first on NORML.