Rep. Perlmutter: Let’s Make Legal Cannabis Work Better

Just one week ago, the SAFE Banking Act passed once again in the U.S. House of Representatives with overwhelming, bipartisan support by a vote of 321 to 101, with every Democrat and the majority of Republicans voting in support. As the lead sponsor of this legislation, I am appreciative of the tens-of-thousands of messages that NORML members from around the country have sent to their lawmakers in support of my bill.

