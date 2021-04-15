Indiana: Governor Signs Legislation Amending State’s Zero-Tolerance Per Se Driving Law
The legislation provides an affirmative defense for motorists who test positive for the presence of either THC or its metabolite, but who are not responsible for a traffic accident and who show no evidence of intoxication.
The post Indiana: Governor Signs Legislation Amending State’s Zero-Tolerance Per Se Driving Law appeared first on NORML.
