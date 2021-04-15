affirmative defense, impaired driving, Indiana, marijuana, per se, policy

Indiana: Governor Signs Legislation Amending State’s Zero-Tolerance Per Se Driving Law

by  •  •

The legislation provides an affirmative defense for motorists who test positive for the presence of either THC or its metabolite, but who are not responsible for a traffic accident and who show no evidence of intoxication.

