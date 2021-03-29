In fact, the successful passage of legalization in New York alone would represent a massive shift at both the state and federal levels. Right now, six percent of US House members represent New York State, and seven percent of all Congressional House Committee and Subcommittee Chairs are from New York. Ending marijuana prohibition in the Empire State will turn a lot of those lawmakers into strong allies.

The post Efforts This Week In New York and New Mexico Have Broad Implications appeared first on NORML.