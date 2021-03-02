Montana: Lawmakers Seek to Amend Voter-Approved Marijuana Legalization Law
Since I-190 went into effect on January 1, 2021, there have been several attempts by lawmakers to impose delays and other restrictions on the voter-approved law.
