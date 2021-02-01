Building upon the momentum of the passage of multiple successful statewide ballot initiatives this past November, as well as upon the recent House vote to advance the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act in final days of the 116th Congress, Senators Cory Booker, Ron Wyden, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer today issued a joint statement declaring their intention to release a draft discussion bill outlining how best to legalize and regulate cannabis and cannabis commerce in a post-prohibition America.

The post Senate Leadership Coalition Announces Intention To Release Comprehensive Legislation To End Marijuana Prohibition appeared first on NORML.