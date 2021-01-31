Really, Idaho?

Constitutional ban on legal pot advances in Idaho
State lawmakers on Friday moved forward with a proposed constitutional amendment that would bar the legalization of marijuana in Idaho in an attempt to keep the growing nationwide acceptance of the drug from seeping across its borders. [emphasis added]
That’s right. They’re proposing a constitutional amendment so they can ensure that it won’t be able to be passed through a referendum.
“You guys are so afraid of marijuana, you’re willing to blow up the state constitution,” [Bill Esbensen] told lawmakers.