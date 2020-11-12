Tell Biden: We Demand a Pro-Marijuana Reform Attorney General
As America prepares for a shift in leadership, the incoming Administration's pick for Attorney General will likely be one of the most consequential signals as to how the Biden-Harris Presidency will address marijuana policy reform. So we’re sending President-elect Joe Biden a letter demanding a reform-minded AG and we want you to be a co-signer.
