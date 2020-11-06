A Founder Looks at 50: Following Our Big Election Day Victories, It’s Time to Look Forward to 2021

Ironically, the marijuana legalization issue, which was a "hot button" political issue for decades, the discussion of which could almost be guaranteed to destroy a Thanksgiving dinner with extended family, may now become fertile common ground where those of us who may not agree on some other important issues, nonetheless can congregate and begin to rebuild a sense of community.

