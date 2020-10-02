This long slow trudge to overcome the misinformation and exaggerated fears about marijuana smoking, and to convert citizens from prohibitionists to legalizers, did not happen on its own. It was the result of the effective public advocacy and lobbying efforts of hundreds of dedicated individuals who made this issue a priority in their lives and refused to accept the status quo, even in a difficult political environment.

The post A Founder Looks at 50: Spotlighting Some of the NORML Freedom Fighters Who Have Challenged Prohibition for Decades appeared first on NORML.