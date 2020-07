Of eligible respondents, 72 percent agreed with the statement, “Medical marijuana should be used to reduce the use of opioids for non-cancer pain.” Sixty-three percent of respondents also agreed, “The DEA should reclassify marijuana so that it is no longer a schedule I drug."

The post Survey: Majority of Health Care Professionals Endorse Cannabis Use Instead of Opioids in Chronic Pain Patients appeared first on NORML.