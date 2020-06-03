DEA becomes latest all-purpose hammer for the corrupt Justice Department to use domestically

For an agency that has always looked at the world as a nail.

The DEA Has Been Given Permission To Investigate People Protesting George Floyd’s Death

The Drug Enforcement Administration has been granted sweeping new authority to “conduct covert surveillance” and collect intelligence on people participating in protests over the police killing of George Floyd according to a two-page memorandum obtained by BuzzFeed News. […]

Attorney General William Barr issued a statement Saturday following a night of widespread and at times violent protests in which he blamed, without providing evidence, “anarchistic and far left extremists, using Antifa-like tactics,” for the unrest. He said the FBI, DEA, US Marshals, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives would be “deployed to support local efforts to enforce federal law.”