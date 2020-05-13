Poll: Respondents in Adult-Use Marijuana States Say Legalization Has Been Successful

Most adults living in states where marijuana use is legal view the policy change as successful, according to state-specific polling data compiled by YouGov.com.

Respondents in California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, and Washington were asked their opinion regarding whether their state’s adult-use legalization policy “has been a success or a failure.”

A majority of those surveyed in every state but Maine viewed their policies as successful. In five states – Colorado, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington – at least two-thirds of respondents said that legalization marijuana legalization had been a success.

“This polling data reaffirms that most voters do not experience ‘buyer’s remorse’ following marijuana legalization,” NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano said. “In the minds of most Americans, adult-use marijuana regulations are operating as voters intended and in a manner that is consistent with their expectations.”

Although Maine voters approved adult-use in 2016, lawmakers and regulators have yet to fully implement the state’s law.

The findings are consistent with those of prior state-specific surveys, such as those in California and Washington, similarly finding that majorities of voters remain positive about their state’s reforms following legalization.

Nationally, 55 percent of US adults say the marijuana legalization has been either fully or mostly successful in those jurisdictions that have implemented it.

Additional polling data is available from NORML here.