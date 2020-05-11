NORML Resource Guide: Engaging Effective Activism During the COVID-19 Pandemic

“NORML’s mission is to move public opinion sufficiently to legalize the responsible use of marijuana by adults, and to serve as an advocate for consumers to assure they have access to high quality marijuana that is safe, convenient and affordable.”

Even during these uncertain times, NORML’s mission remains the same. In fact, one can argue that our mission now is more important than ever before.

During this worldwide health emergency, it is more important than ever that patients have safe, above-ground, uninterrupted access to lab-tested cannabis medicine. It is more important than ever that police and prosecutors do not waste limited resources targeting marijuana consumers. It is more important than ever that America’s prisons and jails no longer incarcerate those charged with marijuana-related activities. It is more important than ever that essential cannabis retailers have equal access to banking and small business financial assistance. But while NORML’s mission hasn’t changed, advocates’ methods for accomplishing these goals have had to adapt. During this pandemic, reformers can no longer hold large public rallies. It remains unclear when Congress will return to Capitol Hill and resume regular order. In many parts of the country, state and local legislatures are closed indefinitely — making it impossible at this time to lobby for specific legislative changes in state and local laws. In most states, constituents cannot at this time even schedule a face-to-face meeting with their lawmakers. Given this new reality, how do activists effectively make their voices heard and continue to advocate for substantive changes in cannabis policies? Here’s how. In this guide, NORML highlights various online tools to assist reformers in their advocacy endeavors. As America awaits a return to normal, here are numerous steps that you can take today to keep successfully engaged with pundits, politicians, and other influencers during this pandemic.

Despite the ongoing crisis that is before our country (and the globe), NORML and its staff are rising to the occasion to be both productive and influential in shaping the emerging worldwide narrative surrounding cannabis. Thank you for your continued advocacy and support. Together, we will end the criminalization and stigmatization of cannabis.

The team at NORML

