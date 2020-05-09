The Supreme Court and Flushing

There’s an old Guitherism:
The entire philosophy behind SWAT-style drug raids is that the death of a mother, a child, or the family pet is an acceptable risk to prevent flushing.
I spent years railing about the drug-war exception to the 4th Amendment, and so I tend to still perk up when I hear discussions about it.
So this headline caught my attention: Why a Toilet Flush Is Chief Justice John Roberts’ Worst Nightmare Come True
Ah, finally, a critical 4th amendment case?
No, merely the sound of a toilet flushing in the midst of online oral arguments.
Naturally, this hit pretty much every news outlet.
Grow up.