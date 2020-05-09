The Supreme Court and Flushing

There’s an old Guitherism:

The entire philosophy behind SWAT-style drug raids is that the death of a mother, a child, or the family pet is an acceptable risk to prevent flushing.

I spent years railing about the drug-war exception to the 4th Amendment, and so I tend to still perk up when I hear discussions about it.

So this headline caught my attention: Why a Toilet Flush Is Chief Justice John Roberts’ Worst Nightmare Come True

Ah, finally, a critical 4th amendment case?

No, merely the sound of a toilet flushing in the midst of online oral arguments.

Naturally, this hit pretty much every news outlet.

Grow up.