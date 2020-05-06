Take the NORML Cannabis & COVID-19 Survey

A lot is happening right now. There’s a global pandemic, various levels of government either shut down or solely focusing on COVID-19, and a lot of uncertainty. Cannabis programs have been deemed ‘essential’ in a majority of states that regulate its commerce, and multiple District Attorneys have deprioritized enforcement efforts in prohibition jurisdictions.

In these difficult times, we want to make sure NORML is operating in a way that best serves the interest of our supporters, you, so we are seeking your direct input. By completing the following survey, you will help NORML better understand how to most effectively represent your interests in our lobbying, organizing, and educational efforts.

We want to know, what should NORML’s priorities be? How are you responding to our efforts regarding the Coronavirus? Have you changed your consumption habits in response to COVID-19? How did you celebrate 4/20? And how do you want to engage in reform efforts with NORML?

The information collected in this survey is kept confidential and will only be used for NORML’s internal organizational purposes to better improve our programming. Under no circumstances will your information be given, sold, or disclosed to any other individual or organization.

This information is vital to our continued success. Please take a moment to fill out our survey.

Thanks for all you do. Together we will legalize marijuana nationwide and ensure the rights of responsible consumers are protected.

Your friends and family at NORML

