Happy 4/20 From NORML!

Greetings NORML nation and we hope this email finds you safely at home and in the holiday spirit! First, we would love to share a personal 4/20 message from our Executive Director Erik Altieri:

April 20, 2020 marks NORML’s 50th anniversary working to reform marijuana laws. We’ve represented responsible consumers for half a century, and we aren’t stopping now. Even in these uncertain times, NORML remains hard at work fighting to end America’s unjust war on marijuana. We hope this year you’ll take a moment to reflect on how far we’ve come, and if you’re able, make a contribution in celebration of 4/20.

NORML recognizes the importance of complying with state and federal guidelines for physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why, in the best interest of public health and safety, NORML is encouraging cannabis consumers not to congregate in groups either outdoors or indoors this 4/20.

Instead, NORML encourages those who wish to express their support for marijuana policy reform this 4/20 to engage in the many virtual celebrations taking place throughout the day.

Be sure to follow NORML on Facebook on 4/20 at 4PM ET to join a live chat with NORML staff!

NORML Staff and NORML Chapters will be participating in the following virtual events:

Enter and share NORML’s 4/20 Membership Pack Giveaways on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Because NORML recognizes that people worldwide often celebrate 4/20 by engaging in some form of consumption, we are once again providing best practices for consumers’ safety. These include:

Do not share your personal consumption devices with others

Seek alternative delivery devices that mitigate or eliminate one’s exposure to combustive smoke

Avoid unnecessary trips to dispensaries on 4/20, when they may be more crowded than usual and physical distancing may be more difficult

Avoid obtaining cannabis products, and vape-pens especially, from the unregulated market, as these products are of variable purity and quality and may be tainted with mold or adulterants

Stay home and stay safe this 4/20!

Your friends at NORML