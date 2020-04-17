A NORML Party 50 Years In The Making

In celebration of NORML’s 50th anniversary, L.A. NORML is putting on a 100% FREE virtual live-streaming event where we will take a journey through time and honor cannabis pioneers, new leaders, and future change makers! We have an absolute OG lineup of speakers and guests! Tommy Chong, Todd McCormick, Brett Harrelson, Mr. Sherbinski, Rob Van Dam, Keith Stroup, Bruce Margolin, Chris Dell’Olio, Felicia Carbajal, Erik Altieri, and Stephanie Landa.



The 90-minute program is absolutely packed with education and history. The half-time show is going to be a straight-up, dope AF, Hollywood, open-mic, celebrity OG sesh! Don’t miss it!

The event will stream live today, Sunday, April 19th at 3:30 PM PST (6:30 PM EST) until 5:00 PM PST (8:00 PM EST).