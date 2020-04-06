Participate in a Confidential Survey Assessing Cannabis Use Patterns During the COVID-19 Pandemic

A team of researchers affiliated with the University of Miami School of Nursing are collecting epidemiological data to better evaluate how cannabis consumers, and patients in particular, are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigators are seeking respondents to participate in an anonymous electronic survey — which is available online here — to evaluate whether consumers have experienced changes in their frequency of cannabis use, dosing, access, or preferred methods of ingestion as a result of either COVID-19-related closures or emergency actions. Answers will be kept strictly confidential and the length of time necessary to complete the survey is approximately five to ten minutes.

In recent weeks, health officials in some two-dozen states have enacted emergency rules to ensure that state-qualified patients have uninterrupted access to cannabis products.

Medical cannabis patients are “a population that we cannot forget about in our joint effort to ‘flatten the curve,'” said Dr. Denise C. Vidot, who is leading the study. “If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is that population-based data is vital to make informed decisions. So, we are combining our skills to do our part to provide that data. Our goal is to have cannabis users from every country complete this survey, so the data is more generalizable.” She has previously authored several peer-reviewed studies assessing the overall health and behaviors of self-identified cannabis consumers.

NORML encourages consumers to take part in the online study by clicking here.