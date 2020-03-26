Cease Arrests and Incarcerations: NORML Joins Law Enforcement Advocates, Medical Professionals, And Others On Letter

Today, NORML joined the Marijuana Policy Project, Last Prisoner Project, Law Enforcement Action Partnership, Clergy for a New Drug Policy, Doctors for Cannabis Regulation, National Cannabis Industry Association, and Students for Sensible Drug Policy on a letter to urge law enforcement officials and prosecutors to curtail arrests for cannabis and to release or grant clemency to those incarcerated for cannabis offenses.

“As individuals and families struggle to cope with the day-to-day challenges of the COVID-19 global pandemic, it is atrocious in the majority of states around the country, the state and local governments continue to utilizing precious resources and capacity to arrest, prosecute, and incarcerate Americans for marijuana crimes,” said NORML Political Director Justin Strekal.

Several localities — including Baltimore; Suffolk County, Massachusetts; Cuyahoga County, Ohio; New Jersey; Los Angeles; and New York City — and the Federal Bureau of Prisons have already begun to release inmates incarcerated for non-violent, drug-related offenses.

Further, a majority of jurisdictions that have regulated either the medical or adult-use sale of marijuana have declared the industry “essential” to the health and well-being of the community. In others, regulators have either relaxed protocols or moved forward with new, emergency rules to facilitate expanded access – such as permitting patients to seek telemedicine appointments and allowing dispensaries to permit curbside pick-up and home delivery. You can see the full list here.

Statements from allies

Steve Hawkins, executive director at the Marijuana Policy Project:

“There is no justification for arresting and jailiing individuals for marijuana offenses during this crisis. It is in the best interest of law enforcement and the greater population to cease marijuana arrests and reduce arrests for non-violent crimes. It is also vital for individuals who are incarcerated for cannabis offenses to be released or granted clemency in order to prevent a potentially disastrous and deathly situation.”

Police Major Neill Franklin (Ret.), executive director at the Law Enforcement Action Partnership:

“COVID-19 is forcing us to seriously consider what constitutes a genuine public safety threat. Criminalizing people for marijuana has always been a waste of time and resources; now it’s also unnecessarily endangering lives by exposing more people to the crowded and unsanitary conditions of our jails and prisons.”

Sarah Gersten, executive director and general counsel at the Last Prisoner Project:

“Our constituents, many of whom are over the age of 60 and have underlying health conditions, are imprisoned because of a plant that has now been deemed an ‘essential’ service by jurisdictions across the country during this time of crisis. Releasing cannabis prisoners now is not only the right thing to do from a justice perspective, but also from a public health perspective.”

The text of the letter: