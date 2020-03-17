Open Virus Thread

Hey gang, I know I haven’t been posting here (thanks so much to Servetus for keeping the site active!) Retirement is a different game, and I’ve been hard at work recovering from my shattered leg two years ago.

Some of you may have extra time during these next few weeks due to virus-related closings and self-quarantine. So what are your favorite drug-related movies and music to watch/listen to while quarantined? Let’s get some fun threads going in comments.

I’ll start off with my all-time favorite that has been a go-to for me since I was in college in the 1970s — Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.”

Side note: I just returned from a week in New York leading a student group, seeing Broadway plays. Unfortunately, Broadway shut down the day we were to see our last show — the first preview of “Flying Over Sunset” at Lincoln Center Theatre. It’s a musical(!) about Clare Boothe Luce, Aldous Huxley, and Carey Grant on LSD. And it has tap-dancing. The concept blows my mind and I really wish we could have seen it!