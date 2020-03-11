Rep Blumenauer: Upcoming Veterans Medical Marijuana Vote In Congress

Earl Blumenauer is a member of Congress representing Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District

As a founding Co-Chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, I am pleased to report to you that my legislation to allow VA doctors to fill out state-legal medical marijuana recommendations is scheduled for a committee vote tomorrow.

Currently, VA healthcare providers, however, are prohibited from providing the paperwork necessary to complete a state-legal medical cannabis recommendation, forcing military veterans to seek the advice of a private, out-of-network physician. Seeking care is hard enough, and we should not make it even harder for our veterans.

I introduced the Veterans Equal Access Act, HR 1647 because it is my responsibility as a Member of Congress to ensure that all Americans have access to medical treatment as recommended by their physicians.

Please take a moment and contact your member of Congress and tell them to join me in support of the Veterans Equal Access Act.

The reefer madness days are done and it’s time for Congress and the VA to face the facts surrounding marijuana — most pointedly, its medicinal benefits for veterans. More and more veterans are reportedly using cannabis to help alleviate symptoms of post-traumatic stress, chronic pain, and several other ailments.

This is reflected by a recent poll commissioned by the American Legion that showed more than 1 in 5 veterans self-reported using marijuana to alleviate a medical or physical condition.

Today, you can make a difference and show your support for our nation’s veterans and the efficacy of medical cannabis. Please tell your members of Congress now to support the Veterans Equal Access Act – because our veterans need more from our government than words of support, we need action.

Courage,

Earl

Earl Blumenauer

Member of Congress