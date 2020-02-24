Register for the 2020 NORML Aspen Legal Seminar

The complete agenda for the 2020 NORML Aspen Legal Seminar, May 28-30, is now available. This year’s highlights include The Challenges of Getting Discovery from a Federal Drug Task Force, Fighting Against Job Discrimination for State Authorized Marijuana Use, Cannabis and Intellectual Property Law Update for 2020, What Every Non-Family Lawyer Must Know About Cannabis and Child Custody, and The Challenges of Representing a Defendant in a High-Profile Case. Attendees will receive a warm welcome to Aspen from Pitkin County Sheriff, Joe DiSalvo, a longtime friend of NORML. Gerry Goldstein will present his always popular Annual Review of Important 4th Amendment Decisions, and NORML’s Paul Armentano will deliver Cannabis, the Law, and You — A NORML Perspective of Where We Are and Where We Are Going.

Continuing Legal Education credit for this 3-day program is available from all states that require CLE credits for their attorneys. If you’re not a lawyer, and don’t need the CLE credit, you are still welcome to attend. This is a wonderful opportunity for non-lawyers to meet national legal experts as we work our way from marijuana prohibition to marijuana legalization.

This year we will celebrate NORML’s 50th Anniversary, and we are offering a new excursion opportunity! We invite you to join us Friday afternoon to visit to Woody Creek Tavern and Hunter Thompson’s Owl Farm. (Please have cash for lunch as the Tavern does not accept credit cards.) After, we’ll head to Owl Farm for a walk through the Labyrinth hosted by Hunter’s widow, Anita Thompson and former Pitkin Country Sheriff Bob Braudis, Hunter’s close friend. Be sure to select this additional ticket option during checkout, which covers transportation from the Gant to Woody Creek Tavern, to Owl Farm, and back to the Gant.

Saturday evening, raise a glass to fifty years of working to reform marijuana laws at the annual NORML Benefit Dinner at the home of Chris and Gerry Goldstein, and enjoy an extraordinary meal catered by Aspen Chef Chris Lanter of Cache Cache and Home Team BBQ.

Register now to join us for this annual celebration of personal freedom.

Become a member of the NORML Legal Committee and receive a $100 reduction on this and future seminar registration fees!