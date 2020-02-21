Pledge to Vote for Marijuana in 2020

The 2020 Presidential campaigns are in full swing. Candidates are hitting the campaign trail, and blasting you with ads social media, radio, and television, vying for your votes. Whether they’re red or blue, yellow or green, they need to know that ending America’s unjust war on marijuana is a top priority for you. That’s why we’re launching this campaign.

National polling shows two-thirds of Americans support legalizing marijuana at the federal level and presidential candidates like Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, Klobuchar who are ready to end prohibition won big in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

We know that when marijuana is on the ballot, people show up to vote. Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, and Oklahoma will all be likely to vote on marijuana issues come November.

And while not every state is voting to legalize marijuana in November, every state is holding an election. Whether it’s a local, state, or federal race, your vote is your voice and that vote matters. We must stay strong in our fight for freedom. President Trump is again threatening to derail the progress we’ve made. His recently released 2021 federal budget proposes slashing all legal protection for state medical marijuana programs, potentially jeopardizing the patients that rely on them.

NORML’s mission is fueled by good people like you – not corporate cannabis – not willing to endure our country’s failed policy of prohibition any longer. We’re counting on you to head to the polls and to help ensure NORML has the resources to represent you in the fight to legalize America. Your contribution will help us fund important election year programs such as our upcoming in-depth look at the presidential candidates and the re-launch of the most comprehensive candidate marijuana scorecard in the country, Smoke the Vote.

We’re in this together and we won’t stop until Americans are no longer criminalized for the responsible use of cannabis.

